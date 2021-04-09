VASNHS now offering vaccines for spouses, all Veterans under SAVE LIVES Act

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is now providing COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who served in the military, regardless of age, as well as spouses, caregivers and other beneficiaries under the authority granted by the SAVE LIVES Act, signed by President Joe Biden on March 24.

Veterans, caregivers, spouses, and CHAMPVA beneficiaries newly eligible under the law can go online to sign up to receive a vaccine from VA.

Registering will also give users regular updates about VA’s vaccine rollout process. After registering through this site, users are also eligible for a walk-in vaccine at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

VASNHS will also be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Laughlin (Nev.) VFW Post on April 10 and 17 beginning at 8 a.m. by appointment only. Appointments for these clinics can be scheduled by calling the 702-791-9185 or, if currently enrolled in care, texting the word “Vaccine” to 53079.

Veterans currently enrolled in care can arrange their COVID-19 vaccine from VASNHS and in the following ways:-Veterans can sign up for an appointment by texting the word “Vaccine” to 53079, and VEText will start the direct scheduling process.

- Walk-in vaccines are available from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center Auditorium. (Please note: Vaccines are on a first-come, first-served basis, and based on demand, Veterans should be prepared for a brief wait prior to receiving their vaccine).

- Vaccinations at all other VASNHS sites of care are currently by appointment only. Enrolled Veterans may receive a text via VEText that will allow them to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment or can schedule an appointment by calling (702) 791-9185 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays (Note: This is a reservation line only).

Veterans seeking additional information can sign up to get updated information through VA’s COVID-19 Vaccine Keep Me Informed tool.