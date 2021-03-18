Parents of youth athletes hopeful for new vaccine eligibility

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some parents of youth athletes are hoping new vaccine eligibility means their teens can soon get back out on the field.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that starting April 5 all Nevadans 16 years of age and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It was welcoming news Wednesday night for Kimberley Brock as she watched her 16-year-old daughter kick around the soccer ball at Heritage Park in Henderson.

“This is essential to getting our country and state back to normal,” says Gov. Sisolak.

Brock’s daughter is onboard.

“We just feel like we’d probably be safer, and we’d also be helping to stop spread the virus,” says Brock.

Brock also has two sons who are 17 and 19 years old and are also looking forward to rolling up their sleeves.

“They both work fast food, one is in college, one is heading to college and they’re both for it,” says Brock.

Brock’s daughter plays club soccer and does a lot of traveling.

As an advocate for youth sports and student-athletes, Brock hopes this is a step in the right direction.

“We are fighting the basketball and other high contact sports restrictions,” says Brock. “We’ve been following the test positivity rate, we’ve been watching that drop in the hopes of enough people being vaccinated.”

Gov. Sisolak believes opening up the vaccine eligibility will make all the difference in getting not only get kids back on the field but also back to school, and will help get parents back to work.

“We look forward to expanding these efforts to every corner of our state,” says Gov. Sisolak.