Gov. Sisolak: Starting April 5 all Nevadans will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak addressed Nevadans today on the progress of the COVID-1 vaccination efforts in the state.

The governor says that the state of Nevada is approaching 1 million doses administered of COVID-19 vaccines.

During today's press conference Sisolak announced that starting on March 22 all Nevadans 16 and older with underlying conditions will be able to get the vaccine through pharmacy and supermarket partners.

"This is a critical step forward in our vaccination effort that will allow more Nevadans to schedule appointments and receive their shot. By continuing our strong push to vaccinate high-risk Nevadans, including seniors, individuals with underlying conditions, frontline workers, individuals with disabilities and Nevadans experiencing homelessness, we are working to protect the most vulnerable in our State,” said Gov. Sisolak.

The mass vaccination centers will still be operating for frontline workers and 65 and older, according to the governor.

And starting April 5 all Nevadans 16 and older will be able to get the vaccine on that date, going forward.

“The State will work closely with our local partners to ensure we’re putting as many doses as possible into arms every day. This timeline should remind Nevadans that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but we must continue to remain vigilant until more residents can get vaccinated," the governor said.