Timeline for coronavirus pandemic in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week marks several grim milestones.

March 15 is the anniversary of the first COVID-19 death in the state of Nevada.

It was also the week many places, including out schools, closed.

On March 17. Gov. Sisolak announced the statewide shutdown of non-essential business.

This week, we are looking at the past, present and future of Nevada.

Below, is a timeline of the coronavirus pandemic in the state of Nevada for March 2020.



FEBRUARY 2020

2/28/20 Gov. Sisolak holds first press conference related to coronavirus

MARCH 2020

3/5/20 Nevada announces first presumptive positive COVID-19 case

3/10/20 MGM announces it is closing its buffets

3/11/20 Las Vegas hotel-casinos start canceling large events, stop accepting new reservations

3/12/20 Governor declares state of emergency

3/12/20 Renown Health sets up a pop-up tent outside its emergency room parking lot

2/12/20 Clark County School District cancels sports, other activities

3/12/20 NHL suspends season for indefinitely period of time, affecting the Vegas Golden Knights.

3/13/20 Courts start taking precautions, including social distancing and suspension of certain proceedings

3/15/20 1st Nevada COVID death

3/15/20 Gov. Sisolak orders all schools to close

3/15/20 All state officers are ordered to closew

3/15/20 MGM Resorts and Wynn Resorts announce they are closing its properties

3/15/20 NFL announces it is canceling its Las Vegas draft plans

3/16/20 First death in Nevada is reported

3/17/20 On this day Wynn/Encore closed

3/17/20 Sisolak orders all nonessential businesses to close

3/18/20 Other casinos close

3/19/20 CCSD announces their first COVID case/Nellis also announced their first case

3/20/20 Gov. Sisolak issues emergency directive, nonessential businesses close at midnight

3/22/20 Gov. Sisolak annonces COVID task force for Nevada

3/24/20 Gov. Sisolak says no more hoarding of goods and COVID drugs, no gatherings of more than 10 people

3/24/21 Indoor gatherings of more than 10 people are banned

3/24/20 It is announced that primary elections in June will be done by mail-in ballots

3/28/20 Cashman Center opens for homeless COVID patients

3/29/20 Gov. Sisolak announces a statewide moratorium on evictions

3/29/20 Washoe County announces first COVID-19 death

3/31/20 Gov. Sisolak issues a travel advisory asking out-of-state visitors to self-quarantine for 14 days

3/31/20 Gov. Sisolak asks President Trump to declare emergency so state can get extra money and supplies.

APRIL 2020

4/1/20 Gov. Sisolak issues stay at home order, urges Nevadans to shelter in place

4/1/20 Nevada National Guard brought in to help with coronavirus efforts

4/1/20 45 deaths, 1,279 cases

4/1/20 Gov. Sisolak extends closures for nonessential businesses, gaming and schools

4/4/20 FEMA approves a major disaster declaration for Nevada

4/8/20 Patient Zero goes home from hospital

4/8/20 State shutdown extended to golf courses and churches

4/8/20 Gov. Sisolak orders closures of real estate open houses, golf course and basketball and tennis courts

4/8/20 Religious gatherings are restricted to 10 people, churches allowed to offer drive-in services

4/13 Tents reopen in Cashman Center’s parking lot to serve as an isolation/quarantine complex for overflow hospital patients and homeless

4/14/20 Gov. Sisolak announces more than 300,000 have filed for unemployment

4/14 Gov. Sisolak announces an additional 700 members of National Guard will join coronavirus efforts

4/15 Mayor Carolyn Goodman calls the shutdown “total insanity"

4/17/20 Sheriff releases hundreds of inmates after coronavirus detected in Clark County Detention Center

4/18/20 Hundreds attend Reopen Nevada protest in Carson City

4/21/20 Gov. Sisolak says Nevada is in phase zero of plans for reopening

4/22/20 Mayor Goodman goes on CNN and says she's offered Vegas to be guinea pigs/control group.

4/27/20 Gov. Sisolak says Nevada has joined the Western States Pack

4/29/20 Gov. Sisolak extends DMV deadlines

4/29/20 Gov. Sisolak loosens restrictions on golf courses, allows drive-in church services

4/29/20 Gov. Sisolak extends stay-at-home order until May 15

4/30/20 Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation adds staff to handle increase in claims

4/20/20 Gov. Sisolak releases plan to reopen businesses

MAY 2020

5/1/20 227 deaths, 5,227 cases

5/6/20 Professional poker player Doug Polk files notice of intent to start a recall effort of Mayor Goodman

5/7/20 Lakeside Health and Wellness in Washoe County tied to many early deaths

5/7/20 Gov. Sisolak announces restaurants, retailers, outdoor malls, hair salons, drive-in movie theaters and cannabis retailers can open with precautions in place

5/8/20 Roy Horn dies of COVID complications

5/9/20 Phase one goes into effect as scheduled

5/9/20 Restaurants reopen for dine-in and are limited to 50% capacity

5/11/20 Gov. Sisolak declares a fiscal state of emergency

5/26/20 Gov. Sisolak announces that casinos will be allowed to reopen on June 4

5/29/20 Gov. Sisolak issues an updated travel advisory that asked visitors to follow CDC guidelines

5/29/20 Nevada enters into phase 2 of reopening, which includes bars, bowling alleys, gyms, movie theaters, pools, spas, state parks and tattoo shops

JUNE 2020

6/1/20 8,688 cases, 445 deaths

6/1/20 Gov. Sisolak announces plans to significantly increase contact tracing

6/3/20 Fremont Street reopens

6/4/20 Casinos reopen in Las Vegas valley

6/11/20 Gov. Sisolak announces Nevada is getting the CARES ACT money

6/15/20 Gov. Sisolak announces state is not ready for phase 3

6/15/21 Nevada’s DMV reopens with limited service on June 15. Some state museums reopened on June 15 and others have announced plans to reopen through July 3.

6/24/20 The Nevada Department of Education releases guidance for distance education for the 2020-2021 school year

6/26/20 Mask mandate starts for state of Nevada

JULY 2020

7/1/20 State announces further plans to combat virus, including increased enforcement of safety measures at businesses

7/10/20 Gov. Sisolak orders bars to close again in Clark, Elko, Humboldt, Lander, Lyon, Nye and Washoe

7/14/20 OSHA reports 80% of state in compliance with safety precautions

7/16/20 Clark County includes as a red zone in a report filed by White House Coronavirus Task Force

7/28/21 Gov. Sisolak says the state is abandoning its phased reopening strategy in favor of what he called a “long-term system of mitigation levels that will allow our businesses and residents to have advanced notice and understanding on what direction their county could be heading based on updated criteria.”

7/31/20 Gov. Sisolak limits gatherings to 50 people

AUGUST 2020

8/3/20 Gov. Sisolak reveals new plan for dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks

8/11/20 Gov. Sisolak signs law granting legal protection to many reopened businesses to prevent frivolous lawsuits

8/17/21 The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announces no school sports will be allowed to begin until January. Winter sports may begin a six-week season on Jan. 2, followed by fall sports (delayed from fall 2020), and then spring sports.

8/27/20 UNR researches announced first case of reinfection in Washoe County

SEPTEMBER 2020

9/1/20 1,313 deaths, 69,633 cases

9/4/21 The state’s coronavirus mitigation task force announces bars will remain closed in four counties for at least two more weeks. Bars are currently closed in Clark, Elko, Nye, and Washoe counties.

9/4/21 Gov. Sisolak announces the state will take a county-by-county approach to coronavirus restrictions. Officials will review data by county and the state will work with counties deemed at risk to determine further restrictions to prevent spread.

9/8/20 State reports its lowest daily increase of COVID-19 cases in nearly 3 months

9/12/20 President Trump holds outdoor rally at Manden-Tahoe Airport as part of his presidential campaign

9/13/20 President Trump holds a rally in Henderson, Sisolak criticizes Trump for holding the event

9/18/21 The COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force votes to allow bars in Las Vegas to reopen beginning at midnight on Sept. 20. Bars in Reno were previously allowed to reopen at midnight on Sept. 18.

9/26/20 South Point 400 underway at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with no fans

9/29/20 Gov. Sisolak announces intent to raise the limit on most public gathering to either 250 people or 50% capacity, whichever is less. Conventions, showrooms and stadiums are allowed to resume events with reduced capacity

OCTOBER 2020

10/9/21 The Nevada COVID-19 task force lowers the standard for testing and positivity rates that counties must meet to avoid being labeled “elevated risk”

10/14/20 Halloween festivities canceled at the Governor’s Mansion in Carson City

10/30/20 Governor’s office issues guidelines for Halloween

10/30/20 Gov. Sisolak announces a statewide vaccine distribution program starting with healthcare workers and vulnerable populations first, then expanding to include retail workers, teachers, and some university staff

NOVEMBER 2020

11/1/20 1,781 deaths, 101,479 cases

11/10/20 Gov. Sisolak strongly encourages residents to stay at hone as much as possible over next 14 days — Stay At Home 2.0

11/13/20 Renown Health reopens parking garage care site

11/24/20 Nevada enters statewide pause, capacity limit decreased for most businesses. Thanksgiving gatherings are also limited to 10 people from a maximum of 2 households.

DECEMBER 2020

12/1/20 3,125 deaths, 227,046 cases

12/20/20 Nevada experiences record-high hospitalizations during early December. State’s positivity rate is more than 20%. Sisolak announces National Guard will remain until March.

12/14/20 Sisolak announces 4-week extension of his most recent pause

12/14/20 Limited COVID-19 vaccines begin in the state

12/19/20 State surpasses 200,000 cases

12/29/20 State surpasses 3,000 deaths

JANUARY 2021

1/11/21 Gov. Sisolak extensors statewide coronavirus restrictions an additional 30 days

1/11/21 Gov. Sisolak announces state will prioritize vaccinations for people age 70 and above

1/14/21 Nevada reports a record 62 deaths in one day

FEBRUARY 2021

2/5/21 Gov. Sisolak announces the Equity and Fairness Initiative, which he says "will work with Clark County Emergency Management and Southern Nevada Health District to clarify prioritization lanes, support fair access to vaccines through site selection, and equitable allocation across communities.

2/17/21 Gov. Sisolak announces that full-contact high school sports regulated by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) can resume practices and games

2/16/21 Gov. Sisolak announces he will begin lifting coronavirus restrictions over a three-month period beginning Feb. 15. The capacity limit on bars and restaurants increased from 25% to 35%, and the limit on private outdoor gatherings increased from 10 to 25

MARCH 2021

3/3/21 Gov. Sisolak reclassifies lacrosse and field hockey as minimal-contact sports, allowing practices at schools to begin immediately

3/4/21 Nevada surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths

3/5/21 5,000 deaths, 300,000 cases in Nevada

3/6/21 NASCAR returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway with limited fans in attendance

3/8/21 Gov. Sisolak issues order revising the minimum distance requirements at entertainment venues

3/11/21 Gov. Sisolak receives first vaccine shot

3/12/21 Gov. Sisolak announces new limits and streamlined application process for large gatherings/events

3/15/21 Capacity limits increase to 50%

