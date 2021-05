LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear face masks in outdoor settings in Nevada.

Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed a directive aligning with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, state officials say if you have not been vaccinated, you should be wearing a face mask outside.

And vaccinated or not, facemasks are still required when going inside businesses or outside while in a large crowd.