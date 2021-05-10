Health district, Clark County preparing newest COVID vaccine drive-thru clinic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County officials offered a preview of the valley’s newest drive-thru COVID-19 clinic located at the Texas Station hotel-casino on Monday.

The vaccination site fully opens to the public on Tuesday at 7 a.m. and will also offer COVID-19 testing services. The site will off the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines.

“This new drive-thru location is a part of our effort to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible across the county and to encourage more people to get vaccinated so we can keep our community as safe and healthy as possible as we fully reopen,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

As of May 7, there have been 919,582 COVID-19 doses initiated, 691,374 doses completed, and a total of 1,552,218 COVID-19 doses administered in Clark County, according to health district.

“Texas Station is an easy, accessible location and we hope people who aren’t yet vaccinated will take advantage of this unique opportunity to get your shot without leaving your car,” said Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II, whose Commission District includes Texas Station. “We expect this to be a popular option for young people, families and all those who have been planning to get vaccinated but haven’t made an appointment yet.”

The health district, Clark County and their response partners are hosting pop-up clinics and strike team events at community locations throughout Southern Nevada to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated.

“We want to make sure there no barriers in place to getting the vaccine,” said North Las Vegas Councilman and Southern Nevada District Board of Health Chair Scott Black. “People in our community need options that meet their unique needs, and we are making the most of the resources we have to ensure we provide a variety of locations and ways for people to get vaccinated so we can stop this pandemic.”

Upcoming community clinic locations include:

· Tuesday, May 11, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89117

· Wednesday, May 12, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Centro Cristiano Church, 2075 S. Lamb, Las Vegas, NV 89115

· Thursday, May 13, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Parkdale Community Center, 3200 Ferndale, Las Vegas, NV 89121

· Friday, May 14, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89155

The Texas Station site, located on the first floor of the resort’s parking garage on the south side of the property at 2101 Texas Star Lane off Rancho Drive in North Las Vegas, will operate 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. seven days a week for six weeks to accommodate a full cycle of first and second-dose appointments of the Pfizer vaccine.

“Our community is committed to making vaccinations widely accessible to the public,” said Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, a member of the Southern Nevada Health District Board of Health. “This is the second drive-through clinic we’ve opened in a week. We encourage as many people as possible to take advantage of this operation over the next six weeks. The more people who are vaccinated, the faster we can put the pandemic behind us.”

First doses will be offered weeks one through three of the clinic and second doses during weeks four through six.

The Texas Station site will also offer COVID-19 testing, Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The SNHD says COVID-19 testing remains an important tool for stopping the pandemic and is recommended for anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19, most people who have been in close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19, people who have taken part in activities that put them at higher risk for exposure, and people who are referred for testing by a health care provider.

The Las Vegas Convention Center vaccination clinic located at 3150 Paradise Road opened a drive-thru option on May 4 that operates Tuesday through Saturdays. Appointments are available from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The indoor clinic at the Convention Center operates 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 3:30.

Appointments for these and other community sites can be booked here or by calling 800-401-0946.