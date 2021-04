LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A drive-thru vaccination clinic at Texas Station was announced by the Southern Nevada Health District on Friday.

The clinic will open May 11. Shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be administer from 7 a.m. until noon 7 days a week.

People should be able to receive both the first and second doses at the clinic.

The clinic will be offered through June 14.

