WATCH LIVE: Clark County School District Board of Trustees meeting for Sept. 9, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District trustees are meeting on Thursday night for a regularly scheduled board meeting.

Last week, trustees voted in favor of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for CCSD employees.

The agenda item generated hours of public comment before the vote, mostly from people expressing opposition. Following the heated public comment, trustees asked medical experts questions about the vaccine for additional context before casting their votes.

Also since the last meeting, board president Linda Cavazos has revealed she has received death threats related to the vote.

Watch the Sept. 9, 2021, meeting below. For the agenda click here.

