WATCH LIVE: CCSD trustees to discuss possible COVID vaccine employee mandate

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is holding a special Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday to discuss a proposed mandate that would require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Teachers have been split on complying, and many have threatened to leave the district if the mandate is implemented.

On Monday, 13 Action News spoke with a substitute teacher for the school district who said she would consider leaving her position if the vaccine becomes mandatory.

The district has previously said, "A vaccine mandate for our employees is particularly important in protecting children under age 12 who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. By vaccinating all educators and staff we further protect and shield our unvaccinated students thereby helping to ensure schools can remain open and safe."

