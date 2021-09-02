Watch
WATCH LIVE: CCSD trustees to discuss possible COVID vaccine employee mandate

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, people prepare doses of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, in North Las Vegas. Nevada's top coronavirus official didn't guarantee the state can meet President Joe Biden's goal of offering a vaccination to every adult who wants a shot by May 1, but said it gives everyone something to work toward. COVID-19 Task Force chief Caleb Cage said everything depends on vaccine allocations. Seventeen new COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide Friday, March 12, 2021, bringing the pandemic total in Nevada to almost 5,100.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Posted at 5:01 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 20:01:54-04

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is holding a special Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday to discuss a proposed mandate that would require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

You can watch the meeting live here once it begins at 5 p.m. To view the agenda click here.

Teachers have been split on complying, and many have threatened to leave the district if the mandate is implemented.

On Monday, 13 Action News spoke with a substitute teacher for the school district who said she would consider leaving her position if the vaccine becomes mandatory.

The district has previously said, "A vaccine mandate for our employees is particularly important in protecting children under age 12 who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. By vaccinating all educators and staff we further protect and shield our unvaccinated students thereby helping to ensure schools can remain open and safe."

Read the full statement from CCSD here.

Check back for updates.

