CCSD trustees shelve public comment item during work session

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Screaming, yelling, and security dragging out angry parents. That’s what Clark County School District board meetings have turned into during public comment. It’s become such a problem the board is looking into making some changes on how public comment is handled.

But during a special work session this afternoon, the topic was pulled from the agenda.

RELATED STORY: CCSD trustees to discuss possible COVID vaccine employee mandate

Board president Linda Cavazos says the item was pulled as the trustees didn’t get information about what technology other school districts across the country used for their public comment.

Cavazos did not go into what type of technology, but she and the other trustees did not want to take action with incomplete information. But she says they’re looking at ways to make public comment better.

This comes as we’ve seen how much of a problem public comment has become in recent weeks. Emotions running so high several speakers had to be escorted out of meetings for being unruly. The actual language on Wednesday’s agenda said “looking at changes for the public comment portion of their meetings”

The item will be brought back at a later date.