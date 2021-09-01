CCSD vaccine mandate to be considered this evening in emergency Trustee meeting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In what could be one of the most controversial and consequential meetings of the Clark County School District Board of Trustees, the board will decide whether to authorize Superintendent Jesus Jara to develop and implement a coronavirus vaccine mandate for all employees in the district.

The resolution to be considered at an emergency meeting at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday would direct Jara to develop and implement a vaccine mandate plan, carve out medical and religious exemptions for the mandate, identify certain outside contractors that would also have to comply with a vaccine mandate, and create a "progressive discipline" plan for employees who delay or refuse to get the vaccine.

Teachers have been split on complying, and many have threatened to leave the district if the mandate is implemented.

Substitute teacher Nicole Andrson said she's hesitant to get the vaccine, but believes the mandate is coming despite fear.

"Unfortunately, I'm looking at the other school districts across the country that have already mandated it," she said. "I'm assuming that they're going to."

School Counselor Lucas Partridge, on the other hand, said he supports the mandate to reduce transmission of the deadly virus in packed schools.

"Anyone who is unvaccinated, but could be, is choosing to put those folks at risk," he said.

The Clark County Education Association, the state's largest teachers union, said they believe as many as 1,000 teachers could leave the district if the mandate comes into effect adding to the nearly 800 open positions currently in the district.

On the other hand, CCEA Executive Director John Vellardita said the union conducted a survey and the vast majority of the 9,000 teachers who responded supported a vaccine mandate within the district.

Vellardita said the district faces a balancing act.

"There is a significant number out there that have said I will quit if I'm mandated," he said. "Now, with that, there's a significant majority that want to see vaccines in these classrooms, you know, with their colleagues, et. cetera, so we shouldn't lose sight of that."

Vellardita had two requests of the Board of Trustees ahead of the vote.

First, he wanted the board to demand Jara's administration work closely with unions in developing the plan, and, second, that the district provide a plan to deal with contingencies like an exodus of employees like teachers and bus drivers.

He said if the board doesn't see evidence of those two things before Wednesday's meeting they shouldn't move forward with a vote.