Clark County School District board president says she's receiving death threats

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District Board of Trustees President Linda Cavazos says she has been receiving death threats in relation to a decision last week where trustees approved a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for CCSD employees.

I refuse to let hate overpower me. Since last Wed’s meeting, I’ve received msgs saying that I should be hanged or shot, along with very disturbing images. I simply turn in the names and reports, and continue doing my job, as do my colleagues. We have no time for the hate. ⁦ pic.twitter.com/TPVh9i9LS0 — linda cavazos (@lindacavazos13) September 8, 2021

The board approved a vaccine mandate in a 5-1 vote last Wednesday that drew contentious public comment that drew hundreds of people and fierce opposition. Trustee Danielle Ford voted no on the mandate while Trustee Katie Williams was not present at that special meeting. Trustee Cavazos voted yes on the mandate, but did express concerns about it. She ultimately said she had faith in medical experts.