Cosmopolitan hotel-casino promises $1M in cash bonuses if employees vaccinated by May 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip has committed to paying up to $1 million in cash bonuses if 80% of its workforce receives their first dose by May 1.

The resort sent the following statement:

In response to the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s clear direction to gaming companies to accelerate the vaccination of its workforce, effective April 13, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will launch the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccination plan as a continuation of the resort’s ongoing health and safety measures. To incentivize employees to receive the vaccine as soon as possible, the resort will commit to pay upwards of $1M in total cash bonuses should 80% of the workforce receive their first dose by May 1. Employees who have yet to receive the vaccine are strongly encouraged to take advantage of the resort’s free onsite vaccination clinic. Employees who choose not to get the vaccine will be required to test weekly.

“In accordance with Federal, State and Municipal health authorities, we believe that expediting the vaccination process is the most effective and integral step towards ensuring our employees’ and our guests’ safety and the successful return of travel to our city,” said William McBeath, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. “As an industry, we know that time is of the essence in working towards our shared goal – keeping our staff protected and welcoming guests back safely to the destination.”

On March 22, The Cosmopolitan became the first Strip resort-casino to provide free on-site vaccinations for its more than 4,000 employees and their immediate household members.

Additional tiered cash bonuses will be administered to employees for 60% and 70% positive vaccination rates as well.

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

The Cosmpolitan is pushing its employees to get vaccinated in response to the Nevada Gaming Board's push to get more employees vaccinated. Casinos will not be allowed to reopen at 100% unless the majority of employees have received the vaccine.

If an employee does not choose to get vaccinated, they will have to provide proof that they are negative to work in the hotel-casino.

The hotel-casino is also providing on-site testing for its employees. The hotel-casino is covering the cost of the test ($100) but the employee must pay a $30 fee.

