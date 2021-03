LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The VA of Southern Nevada health care system is providing COVID-19 vaccines to all enrolled veterans.

Veterans can get the vaccines through an appointment or walk-ins at a special vaccine clinic tomorrow from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

If you miss the special clinic tomorrow they're hosting another one on March 27.

You do have to enroll before arriving.