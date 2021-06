LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A drive-thru vaccination clinic and pop-up food pantry is happening today at Desert Breeze Park.

The vaccine clinic opens at 7 a.m. and the food distribution begins at 8.

One $10 gift card to Smith’s will also be given to each participating car.

Participants are asked to wear face coverings.

The clinic and food pantry are sponsored by Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas.