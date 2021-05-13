Pfizer vaccine available for 12 to 15-year-olds at Southern Nevada vaccine sites

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District says 12 to 15-year-olds can get the Pfizer vaccine.

The district health officer says the availability of the vaccine for younger children is "welcome news."

RELATED STORIES:

“Children are just as susceptible to getting the virus that causes COVID-19 as adults," said Dr. Fermin Leguen. "Younger people may not be as likely to get severely ill, but it is still a risk, and they can spread the virus to others who may be more at risk for complications from the illness."

"The more people that are vaccinated in our community the better protected everyone will be.”

Children who are newly eligible to get the vaccine will be able to do so at existing Health District and partner sites that administer the Pfizer vaccine.

Children under the age of 18 must also have written consent from a parent or guardian at the time of services. The Health District’s policy is available on its website at southernnevadahealthdistrict.org .

SIMILAR: Gov. Sisolak: Nevada to follow latest CDC mask-wearing guidance

Health officials continue to say the COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and free, and the Health District is urging parents and guardians to ensure their children are fully vaccinated and protected from COVID-19.

More information about COVID-19 vaccines for children and teens is available on the CDC website at cdc.gov .

As of May 12, there have been 940,283 COVID-19 doses initiated, 724,903 doses completed, and a total of 1,602,078 COVID-19 doses administered in Clark County.

Appointments at Health District and community partner vaccine clinics are available at snhd.info or by calling the state’s vaccine hotline at 1-800-401-0946, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.