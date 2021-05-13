Watch
Gov. Sisolak: Nevada to follow latest CDC mask-wearing guidance

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV<br/>Rudy Garcia, Photojournalist, KTNV
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak provides an update on the state's response to COVID-19 on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
Posted at 1:48 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 17:18:22-04

NEVADA (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says the state will follow the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mask-wearing guidance released on Thursday.

The CDC announced new guidelines for fully vaccinated people, with CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky saying anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing.

Sisolak made his thoughts known on his Twitter account after the CDC released its changes and wrote in his tweet that more information with be forthcoming.

Sisolak ended his tweet urging all Nevadans to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccine options available as soon as possible.

