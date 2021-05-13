Gov. Sisolak: Nevada to follow latest CDC mask-wearing guidance

NEVADA (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says the state will follow the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mask-wearing guidance released on Thursday.

The CDC announced new guidelines for fully vaccinated people, with CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky saying anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing.

Sisolak made his thoughts known on his Twitter account after the CDC released its changes and wrote in his tweet that more information with be forthcoming.

Nevada will be following the latest recommendations on masking from @CDCgov and @NVHealthRespon1 will be issuing more information later today. I strongly urge all Nevadans who have not yet taken advantage of the #COVID19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible. https://t.co/xGG9aICL74 — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 13, 2021

Sisolak ended his tweet urging all Nevadans to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccine options available as soon as possible.

