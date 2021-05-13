State of Nevada issues additional guidance after mask policy updated by Centers for Disease Control

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On May 13, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued updated guidance that fully-vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask in most indoor and outdoor locations.

On May 3, 2021, Gov. Steve Sisolak signed Emergency Directive 045, which updated the mask and face covering requirements for the State of Nevada to align with the CDC’s recommendations on mask usage, including any subsequent guidance issued by the CDC.

As a result, the updated guidance on masks issued today by the CDC is effective immediately in Nevada. Below are updates for the State of Nevada related to the updated CDC guidance:

• The State of Nevada neither requires nor prohibits private entities from confirming vaccination status of individuals. Employers and organizations are encouraged to post signage with the latest CDC mask guidance for vaccinated and unvaccinated guests.

• Private entities and organizations may have mask policies that are more restrictive than the CDC guidance. Workers should consult with their employers regarding workplace COVID-19 safety protocols.

• In general, people are considered fully vaccinated: 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine. If you don’t meet these requirements, regardless of your age, you are NOT fully vaccinated. Keep taking all precautions until you are fully vaccinated.

• If you have a condition or are taking medications that weaken your immune system, you may NOT be fully protected even if you are fully vaccinated. Talk to your health care provider. Even after vaccination, you may need to continue taking all precautions.

• The CDC guidance issued today also provided updates on social distancing recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals. After the May 1 transition to local authority, each county has the authority to establish social distancing requirements. Nevada residents should consult their county’s local mitigation plan for more information on social distancing guidelines in their county. Click here for the latest county plans. Please review the full CDC guidance for information regarding when a mask may still be needed.

The Clark County Commission has added an emergency addendum to its agenda for its next meeting on May 18 to discuss mask guidance within the COVID-19 Regional Mitigation and Enforcement Plan. The commission meeting begins at 9 a.m.