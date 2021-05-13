CDC eases indoor mask requirements for fully vaccinated Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a major shift, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday that it’s easing its indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.

At a White House briefing, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear face coverings indoors or outdoors, in most settings.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor or outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” said Walensky. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic. We have all longed for this moment, when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”

Locations, such as health care facilities, will continue to follow their specific infection control recommendations, according to Walensky.

“This past year has shown us that this virus can be unpredictable, so if things get worse, there’s always a chance that we may need to make changes to these recommendations,” she said. “But we know that the more people who are vaccinated, the less cases we will have and the less chances of a new spike or additional variants emerging.”

Walensky said if you develop coronavirus symptoms, you should put your mask back on and get tested right away.

As for unvaccinated people, Walensky said they remain at risk of falling ill with COVID-19 or spreading the virus to others.

“You should still mask and you should get vaccinated right away,” she said.

Watch the briefing below:

The CDC last updated its guidance for vaccinated people on April 27. In that update, the CDC said that fully-vaccinated Americans could safely participate in outdoor activities without a mask, so long as those activities did not involve large crowds.

This story is breaking and will be updated.