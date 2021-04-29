Gov. Sisolak to deliver remarks at MGM Resorts vaccination clinic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak's office says he will join members of the gaming and hospitality industry on Thursday at 2 p.m. to provide updates on the state’s efforts to vaccinate frontline workers ahead of its full economic opening.

Gov. Sisolak will be joined by John McManus from MGM Resorts International, Gaming Control Board Chair Brin Gibson, Nevada Resort Association President Virginia Valentine, Geoconda Argüello-Kline, the secretary-treasurer of the Culinary Union and workers who received their COVID-19 vaccine for the event.

