Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Gov. Sisolak to deliver remarks at MGM Resorts vaccination clinic

items.[0].image.alt
PIXABAY FILE PHOTO
las-vegas-strip-daylight
Posted at 5:03 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 20:07:49-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak's office says he will join members of the gaming and hospitality industry on Thursday at 2 p.m. to provide updates on the state’s efforts to vaccinate frontline workers ahead of its full economic opening.

SIMILAR STORIES:

Gov. Sisolak will be joined by John McManus from MGM Resorts International, Gaming Control Board Chair Brin Gibson, Nevada Resort Association President Virginia Valentine, Geoconda Argüello-Kline, the secretary-treasurer of the Culinary Union and workers who received their COVID-19 vaccine for the event.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH