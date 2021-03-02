More people are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Clark County starting Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Beginning March 2, vaccine eligibility in Clark County will be expanded to all groups within Frontline Community Support and Frontline Supply Chain & Logistics.

In addition to people in these occupational categories, groups currently eligible to receive the vaccine include people 65 years of age and older, health care workers, and those in the public safety and security frontline group. Groups now eligible include:

Frontline Community Support

Essential Public Transportation

Frontline Supply Chain & Logistics

Agriculture and Food Processing

End-to-End Essential Goods Supply Chain (includes manufacturing, transport, distribution, and sale of essential items)

Utilities and Communications Infrastructure

Nevada Department of Transportation and Local Emergency Road Personnel

Frontline Airport Operations

Other Essential Transportation

RELATED: Where to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Las Vegas

First dose appointments are available at Southern Nevada Health District and partner locations, including Cashman Center and the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Cashman Center Clinic is located in Exhibit Hall B, 850 N. Las Vegas Blvd. The Convention Center Clinic site is located in the C-1 area of the facility’s Central Hall. Dedicated parking is available in the Silver Lot off Paradise Road and Convention Center Drive. Both sites are open Tuesday through Saturday. Additional clinic locations and the link to make appointments can be found at www.SNHD.info/covid.

A state-administered call center is available to answer questions and assist those who may need help making appointments. The call center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1-800-401-0946. The Health District also continues to urge people to cancel appointments if they have made more than one. In addition to the call center, people can email covidvaccine-appointments@snhd.org for assistance canceling appointments.

The city of North Las Vegas also says those who are included in the additional employment classifications can schedule their appointments for the city's vaccination POD at Canyon Springs High School.

The SNHD says second dose appointments are available to people who were vaccinated at a Health District or partner clinic and received the Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days prior or the Moderna vaccine at least 28 days prior.

The first dose of the vaccine starts building protection from the virus that causes COVID-19. The second dose is needed to get the most protection the vaccine has to offer.

More information about COVID-19 is available on the Health District website at www.SNHD.info/covid.

