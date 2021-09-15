Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

NAB cancels 2021 Las Vegas show due to Delta variant, COVID-19 surge

items.[0].image.alt
Ross DiMattei
Show organizers expect more than 7,000 people to attend. That number is down 15% compared to 2019.
Nightclub & Bar Show returns in person at Las Vegas Convention Center
Posted at 7:36 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 10:40:59-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2021 NAB show in Las Vegas has been canceled due to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases attributed to the Delta variant.

Organizers made the announcement on Wednesday along with releasing the following:

"For more than a year we have worked tirelessly to bring our industry together safely in Las Vegas at NAB Show. Unfortunately, the pandemic and surge of the Delta variant has presented unexpected and insurmountable challenges for our global community.

As we have always kept the best interest and safety of the industry as our priority, it has become apparent in the face of these challenges that we can no longer effectively host NAB Show or our co-located events, the Radio Show and Sales and Management Television Exchange, in person."

The convention was originally scheduled to take place in October but organizers have said the show's new dates are for April 23-27, 2022.

Further details are also available here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH