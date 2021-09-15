NAB cancels 2021 Las Vegas show due to Delta variant, COVID-19 surge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2021 NAB show in Las Vegas has been canceled due to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases attributed to the Delta variant.

Organizers made the announcement on Wednesday along with releasing the following:

"For more than a year we have worked tirelessly to bring our industry together safely in Las Vegas at NAB Show. Unfortunately, the pandemic and surge of the Delta variant has presented unexpected and insurmountable challenges for our global community.

As we have always kept the best interest and safety of the industry as our priority, it has become apparent in the face of these challenges that we can no longer effectively host NAB Show or our co-located events, the Radio Show and Sales and Management Television Exchange, in person."

The convention was originally scheduled to take place in October but organizers have said the show's new dates are for April 23-27, 2022.

