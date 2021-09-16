Analyst reflects on economic impact from postponement of NAB show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A surge in the Delta Variant has forced the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) to instead have an in-person conference next April, out of safety concerns. The NAB made the announcement Wednesday morning.

Jeremy Aguero, the Principal Analyst at Applied Analysis, said not having more than 90,000 visitors in our area will take a toll on our economy.

“Your typical visitor spends $800-$850 per person, per trip, for a typical convention, the average traveler spends about $1,000,” said Aguero.

He said $1,000 is just the minimum. Aguero said you also need to take into consideration the amount that is spent in restaurants, grocery stores, and retail.

“Anytime that you have a convention, that you lose 90,000 convention travelers, it is going to be a significant impact on your economy,” Aguero said.

Our market was designed to host large conventions like this, Aguero said, but when you bring COVID into the mix it’s a whole different story.

“They draw attendees from 160 countries, as a matter of fact, 26% of attendees come from international points of origin, so that’s a very significant hit but honestly safety has to come first,” Aguero said.

The annual trade show was scheduled to happen from October 9-13 here in Vegas. Aguero said our hospitality industry will be taking the biggest hit. More than $100 million was taken out of our local economy.

“Will our hotel and operators find a way to make up some of it? Of course, they will, they are as resourceful as anybody, in any industry in the United States,” said Aguero. “Is it going to have an impact? You are darn right it is.”

Convention and show's organizers said if cases continue to increase, Las Vegas can see more cancellations down the road.

The 2022 NAB show is now planned for next spring in April. The trade group said they are working on providing details about virtual options for this year’s show.