Nevada set to unveil vaccine 'raffle' for prizes in effort to boost vaccination rates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada is getting closer to unveiling a new raffle to help get the state, and the nation, closer to a July 4th goal of having more than 70% of eligible Americans fully vaccinated.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has made public comments regarding the raffle and state authorities say the plans have been in the works for the last few weeks.

In a recent Nevada COVID-19 state task force meeting, details surrounding the proposed raffle were discussed.

State leaders are hoping to launch the plan in the coming weeks with a number of incentive ideas including a general raffle.

“It does work, will it work long-term, will it reach us to herd immunity, it’s hard to say," said Dr. Daliah Wachs, a family physician and syndicated radio show host.

Dr. Wachs says some research has shown a percentage of remaining individuals who have not received the vaccine could be persuaded with different means.

“There’s a 30% of [remaining, individuals] that look like they’re on the fence, so we are seeing in the states when they have the sweepstakes or these incentives or a college education or fishing licenses or money sweepstakes there is a bump up in terms of people getting vaccines," explained Wachs.

The raffle idea is also in line with similar state efforts such as in California, in which dozens of vaccinated people will be eligible for cash prizes, 10 people will walk away with $1.5 million dollars.

Two million fully-vaccinated Californians will receive $50 grocery cards, according to ABC 7 in Los Angeles.

Wachs says the cash to pay for these prizes are within the appropriations made through the stimulus packages passed by congress.

“This is the first time we are aiming for 75% [of the US population] and I think we have done a fantastic job, so everything about this is unprecedented," said Wachs.

Wachs says the research from federal authorities has shown the available, approved vaccines are safe and effective.

“We do believe that the current vaccine regiment that we use is protective against some of the variance to some degree so I do think it’s going to help, I don’t know if it’s going to kick us over that hump to reach herd immunity but for those on the fence I think it will incentivize them," explained Wachs.

Few details have been released about the Nevada vaccine raffle, but so far authorities say it would be open to all fully-vaccinated individuals and names would be drawn from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle database and match the full name and date of birth inputted into the Nevada webIZ records.

Any Nevadan, regardless of immigration status, who is fully-vaccinated by July 4th would be eligible.