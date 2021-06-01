Free vaccine clinics this week at Martin Luther King, Jr. Senior Center

To encourage vaccine confidence and help families resume pre-pandemic activities, Aetna, a CVS Health company, is hosting free, walk-in vaccine clinics to the public. The event is open to all Aetna members, their families, and the public. The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no cost.

In Nevada, individuals ages 12 and older are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, the only vaccine currently authorized for children over age 12, will be administered at the Aetna Vaccine Clinics.

While walk-ins are welcome, individuals who wish to get vaccinated at an Aetna Vaccine Clinic are encouraged to schedule an appointment online by visiting the Aetna community clinic website [aetna.com]. For walk-ins, vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

WHEN:

June 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Senior Center

2420 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.

North Las Vegas, NV 89032

WHO:

Aetna, a CVS Health company

