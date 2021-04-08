City of North Las Vegas & Lyft partner for free rides to vaccine appointments

The City of North Las Vegas has partnered with the ridesharing company Lyft to offer free rides to and from North Las Vegas vaccination sites.

The program requires North Las Vegas residents to create a Lyft account, which they will use to schedule the ride.

To receive the code, residents can call the library team at 702-623-2136 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Staff will be available to explain the program to them and provide them with the ride code.

To be eligible for the program, proof of North Las Vegas residency and verification of a vaccine appointment scheduled at a North Las Vegas site is required. Staff can either assist them in making the appointment or verify on the state's system that they already have a scheduled appointment.

The collaboration with Lyft is part of the City's push to provide much-needed vaccinations to vulnerable communities that have been disproportionally impacted by the coronavirus.

To date, the city has embarked on an aggressive effort to reach these communities and improve access to the vaccine with Clark County.

Ongoing efforts and events include:

- In-home vaccinations for homebound residents,

- Pop-up registration sites at neighborhood grocery stores,

- Pop-up vaccination sites in under-vaccinated areas,

- Bilingual phone calls to residents in under-vaccinated areas,

- Bilingual emails to residents in in under-vaccinated areas,

- Public service announcements in English and Spanish on community radio stations and in grocery stores in under-vaccinated areas,

- Working with federal and state delegation, including Congressman Steven Horsford, to reach constituents and secure additional doses of vaccine for Nevada.

Appointments are available this week for anyone age 16 and over at the City’s vaccination POD at CSN North Las Vegas.

Click here or call 1-800-401-0946 to make an appointment.