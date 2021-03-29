Care clinic hosting COVID vaccine event on April 3 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Asian Community Resource Center and First Person Care Clinic will host a 100 COVID-19 Vaccinations Event on April 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This community outreach event will provide 100 pre-registered attendees with the COVID-19 vaccine in a caring and supportive environment.

All in attendance will receive information about various resources including Federal and States Agencies Services (Nevada Health Link, Medicaid, Medicare), Three Square Food Bank, Social Services, Immigration, Legal Services, Senior Citizen Services and more.

The First Person Care Clinic is located at 1200 S. 4th Street, Suite 111, and says its mission is to provide efficient, quality, and affordable healthcare by maintaining the patient’s continuity of care through a holistic, compassionate, and accessible approach to all, including the medically underserved, the uninsured, and the underinsured individuals.

They provide an integrated and collaborative network of physical and mental health service providers, local and state agencies, private and public entities that will positively impact the community.