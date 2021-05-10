Vaccine to be offered May 11 at Galleria at Sunset shopping mall

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson will open a COVID-19 vaccination site on May 11 at the Galleria at Sunset shopping mall. Walk-ins will be accepted, or appointments can be scheduled for Tuesday-Friday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered on the mall’s lower level near Kohl’s, located at 1300 W. Sunset Road. Vaccine recipients will be entered into a weekly gift card drawing offered by Galleria at Sunset.

Appointments can be scheduled online by visiting the City of Henderson website at cityofhenderson.com/COVID19 . Scheduling assistance is available by calling the City of Henderson information hotline at 702-267-INFO (4636), Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.