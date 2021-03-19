Facebook urges people to share selfies when you get your shot

Post a selfie when you get your vaccine!

Right now, Facebook is urging people to share a pic on social media after you get the COVID-19 vaccine.

They say doing this could encourage your friends to follow in your footsteps.

There are filters on both Instagram and Facebook you can use to share your picture.

The federal government and states have been turning to celebrities to get the message out but Facebook says a simple post from a friend can make a bigger impact.

This week Facebook also launched tools to help people sign up for COVID vaccines near to them.

They also added the COVID Information Center to Instagram linking to sources like the CDC and World Health Organization.