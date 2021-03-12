Las Vegas restaurant, hospitality workers ready to get COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Restaurant and hospitality workers can now have peace of mind. They’re eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday, allowing thousands of more people in the Las Vegas area to get their shots.

“More people have come to Vegas to vacation and visit family, so the business is getting better,” said Chef Jimmy Li at Shanghai Taste.

That’s been the case since the vaccines first came out a few months ago, he says.

Now that Nevada health officials have expanded the eligibility list to include hospitality and restaurant workers, workers like Li able to get their vaccines.

“We’re really happy with that because it’s more safe for everybody to get a vaccine right now," said Li. "So, after the injection you feel a lot better and more safe."

Gov. Steve Sisolak says he wants Las Vegas to be the safest and healthiest place for visitors to come.

“If you’re having a convention, don’t go to Texas or Florida," said Sisolak. "We’re vaccinating our frontline workers, so it makes it safer for them and their families and all the guests we’re bringing in."

The state is also loosening restrictions for capacity limits. On Monday, limits change from 35% capacity to up to 50% capacity or 250 individuals, whichever is less.

There are about 300,000 restaurant and hospitality workers in Nevada and the Culinary Workers Union represents about 60,000 of them.

The union says the expanded vaccine list comes just in time with more visitors expected to visit Las Vegas.

“They’re working, serving drinks, cleaning rooms, cleaning the casino, and cleaning everything. This is essential for us,” said Geoconda Argüello-Kline, secretary-treasurer of the union.

Chef Li says his other workers plan on making their appointments to get the shot and is hopeful about welcoming even more hungry guests inside.

“I wish everyone has a chance to get a shot, just take it,” he said.

