Nevada expands vaccine eligibility to food service, hospitality workers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Health Response team says it is expanding COVID vaccine eligibility to food service workers and hospitality workers starting Thursday.

These workers are the next group in the Frontline/Essential Workforce lane, according to the Nevada COVID-19 Vaccine Playbook.

And the response team says this allows Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District to use their current supply on-hand while also moving into a critical workforce for Nevada’s economy.

These workers include:

Restaurant and quick-serve food operations, including dark kitchen and food prep centers, beverage service employees, carryout, and delivery food workers.

Workers in cafeterias used to feed workers or other congregate settings not already captured in an occupation group listed in the Playbook.

Frontline hospitality workers, including casino and resort employees who have prolonged/sustained customer interaction. This group includes all employees of restricted and nonrestricted gaming licensees and all employees of vendors and lessees located on the property of such restricted and nonrestricted licensees, regardless of furlough status, in Clark County.

Workers who fall under the expanded eligibility can schedule an appointment here.

The state says it will continue to work with Southern Nevada Health District to expand outreach to existing eligible groups and offer resources to expand appointment hours of existing sites in Southern Nevada.

Additionally, the state says it is working with the Nevada Board of Pharmacy to open appointments at pharmacy locations to those 55 or older with underlying health conditions, individuals with disabilities and individuals experiencing homelessness at pharmacies statewide by next week.

