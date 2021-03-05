Southern Nevada Health District receives first doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The Southern Nevada Health District received 15,100 doses of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine today.

This is the first allotment of the one-dose vaccine received by the agency. It will be distributed to hospitals, community partner clinics, and used in Health District clinic sites as available.

The Janssen vaccine has been shown to be highly effective in preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. The Food and Drug Administration issued Emergency Use Authorization for the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 18 and older.

The three vaccines currently authorized for use are all highly effective at preventing severe disease and death from the virus that causes COVID-19. Direct comparisons of the vaccines cannot be made, as the clinical trials were conducted at different times.

The Health District continues to stress that the best vaccine for people to get is the one that is available to them at the time of their appointment.

The Janssen vaccine was tested as COVID-19 variants began to emerge in areas were the trials were occurring. Public health officials urge people to take any vaccine that is available to them.

Vaccine eligibility was expanded in Clark County this week to include all the remaining categories within the Frontline Community Support Group and to the Frontline Supply Chain & Logistics Group. In addition to people in these occupational categories, groups currently eligible to receive the vaccine include people 65 years of age and older, health care workers, and those in the public safety and security frontline group.

Same day first dose appointments and second dose appointments for people who were vaccinated at a Health District or partner clinic are currently available at the Cashman Center and Las Vegas Convention Center sites. The Cashman Center Clinic is located in Exhibit Hall B, 850 N. Las Vegas Blvd.

The Convention Center Clinic site is located in the C-1 area of the facility’s Central Hall. Dedicated parking is available in the Silver Lot off Paradise Road and Convention Center Drive. Both sites are open Tuesday through Saturday.

More information about COVID-19 and links to register for appointments are available on the Health District website.