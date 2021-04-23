Watch
73 breakthrough COVID-19 cases reported in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District reported today that there have been 73 breakthrough infection cases among completely vaccinated residents in Clark County.

This represents approximately 1 out of 10,000 people vaccinated.

Given the large number of people being vaccinated in the United States and the high level of ongoing COVID-19 cases, thousands of symptomatic vaccine breakthrough cases are expected, even if the vaccines remain as effective as demonstrated during the clinical trials.

Breakthrough cases can occur because a person was infected before they were vaccinated or just after vaccination. It takes about two weeks for the body to develop protection.

Today, the Health District is reporting 241,814 cases of COVID-19 in Clark County, an increase of 461 since yesterday. The Health District is also reporting 4,261 deaths, an increase in 22 from yesterday.

