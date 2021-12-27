People flocking to Las Vegas COVID-19 testing sites

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Seeking peace of mind amid concerns over omicron. People in the Las Vegas valley are trying to get tested after spending time with their families and preparing for the New Year’s holiday coming up. The Southern Nevada Health District says it has seen more people come through their testing sites.

People are patiently waiting in front of this COVID-19 testing van at the Sahara West Library. For some who test regularly, it’s a bit of a crowd.

“It used to be like we would just walk up to the bus and be the only ones here and last week, it was like a mile long,” Effie Tutko, who lives in Las Vegas, said.

She gets tested weekly for her job at a local theater but is now seeing more people lately. She says many people just want peace of mind during the holidays.

“It’s a relief honestly because it’s spreading around a lot recently, so knowing if you’re negative puts your mind at ease,” Tutko said.

It’s not just testing sites seeing an uptick. At-home rapid tests are also hard to come as this sign at a CVS on Fort Apache and Desert Inn says the store is out of stock.

“I was out at Walgreen and CVS and there weren’t really any at-home kits in stock, but I think they’re doing the best they can to get more in stock soon,” Tanisha Wilcher, who lives in Las Vegas, said.

SNHD says it has seen an uptick in the amount of testing over the last several days. While exact numbers are still being calculated, health officials say they’re prepared for this influx.

“All these testing locations have sufficient capacity to be able to offer the tests and meet this demand,” Dr. Cort Lohff, SNHD chief medical officer, said.

SNHD says it has a number of testing locations around the valley that are open at various times.

Getting an appointment online is recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. You just might have to wait a bit longer at the site. We have a link listing all the sites here.