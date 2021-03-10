Vaccines available for transportation workers, grocery store and retail workers in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Southern Nevada now includes all transportation workers including air transportation staff, bus and public transit staff, Lyft, taxi, and Uber drivers, as well as grocery store workers, and all retail workers as part of the expansion to the frontline community support and frontline supply chain and logistics groups.

The Southern Nevada Health District is urging people that are eligible, which includes everyone in these groups that is 18 years of age and older (Moderna vaccine) or 16 years of age and older (Pfizer vaccine), to register for an appointment to get the vaccine.

The Health District’s largest vaccine sites, located at Cashman Center and the Las Vegas Convention Center, currently have same day appointments available. People who are eligible for the vaccine can register for an appointment at https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/distribution/ .

In addition to the frontline community support and frontline supply chain and logistics groups, those currently eligible to get the vaccine include people 65 years of age and older, health care workers, and those in the public safety and security group.

“Based on the new, science-based guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we know that people who are fully vaccinated can resume some activities in their own homes, including visiting with other people who are fully vaccinated without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart,” said Dr. Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

“As more people are fully vaccinated, the CDC will be able to expand and update their recommendations. Until we see higher vaccination rates in our community, we are encouraging people to continue to take precautions when they are out in public, around people who are not fully vaccinated, or who are at high risk for complications from COVID-19,” said Dr. Leguen.

The full CDC recommendations for people who are fully vaccinated are available on the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html .