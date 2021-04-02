Should you laminate? What if you lose it? Clearing up confusion about COVID-19 vaccination cards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Without clear guidance, it can be confusing to know exactly what to do with your COVID-19 vaccination card.

Should you get it laminated? What happens if you lose your card?

By now, many people are aware it's not a good idea to post a picture of your card on social media. The Better Business Bureau says that could make you a target for scammers.

But some of the other questions do not have clear answers.

Lelia Friedlander owns a business in the Las Vegas valley and says she's considering whether to laminate her card or not. She can do it conveniently at her home office.

SHOULD YOU LAMINATE?

Some health experts advise against laminating your card.

Doing so might make the information on it too permanent too soon. It's not clear at this time if the cards will be used to record booster shots, for example, but if they are, the lamination could become an issue.

Physician Dr. Jonathan Baktari says he understands why some are worried about the safety of their cards.

The most important thing, he says, is to keep it somewhere you'll remember and can get to easily, regardless if it is in a Ziploc bag or in a safe box.

Dr. Baktari says he keeps his card in his wallet.

You can always scan the vaccination card or take pictures of it for your records instead, he suggests.

WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU LOSE YOUR CARD?

If you lose your vaccination card or it gets damaged, there are still ways to prove you got fully vaccinated.

“The good news is that person giving you the vaccine, the organization giving you the vaccine, has an obligation to report it to the database," said Dr. Baktari.

"So if that's been done properly, it should be in the database,“ he said.

The Southern Nevada Health District says Nevadans can access their vaccination records through Nevada Web IZ.

To access your vaccination record, contact Nevada Web IZ or visit izrecord.nv.gov.