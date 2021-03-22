Better Business Bureau: Don't post COVID-19 vaccine card selfies on social media

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Better Business Bureau is warning that posting your COVID-19 vaccine card on social media could make you a target for scammers.

Security expert Adam Coughran says information as simple as your birthday and name can be all that a scammer needs.

“By posting these types of cards you’re exposing yourself to potential identity theft or fraud,” Coughran said. “The COVID vaccination card is kind of like your voter ballot, you may not want to post exactly what you did and how you voted, but you’re still proud that you did so.”

If you decide to post your vaccine card on social media, Coughran and the BBB say to review your security settings and double check who can access your posts.

Also, be careful responding to viral posts that ask common things about you, as those answers are commonly used passwords or security questions.

“COVID has unleashed Pandora’s box of fraud and scams,” Coughran said.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers reported losing more than $3 billion to fraud last year.

That's up from almost $2 billion in 2019.

Coughran says you can look out for the warning signs of identity theft or fraud right now.

“If you get some weird mail from things you didn’t apply for, emails trying to validate an account of something you’ve set up, these are indicators that someone may be using your information and identity,” Coughran said.