Agencies warn of stimulus scammers online

Businesses aren't the only ones who want your stimulus money.

Scammers are plotting to steal it for themselves.

Experts at Proofpoint say to watch out for an email asking you to fill out a form to apply for a stimulus check.

But that form is fake and the scammers make you think the message is from the IRS.

IRS says it will never send you emails.

"So it'll say something like in order to see your stimulus check and how to get it click here. This then enables macros and a piece of malware will typically infect the machine if clicked," said Sherrod Degrippo, senior director for threat research and detection at Proofpoint.

Some experts believe investment scams will rise, and tax-related scams will become more prominent closer to tax day as well.