Cashman Center works to keep lines moving as vaccine eligibility opens to Nevadans 16+

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lines to get vaccinated moved quickly on Tuesday at Cashman Center, where Nevadans who are 16 years or older can now get their COVID-19 vaccine shots.

The goal is to get everyone in and out in less than an hour, leaders say.

"Now, with it being 16 and over, it's not uncommon to see groups of families come through here all together at the same time to get vaccinated," said Travis Haldeman, a Clark County Fire Department engineer who manages the site. "Making it a real big family affair."

Cashman Center is open as a vaccine site from Tuesday through Saturday.