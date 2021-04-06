Caesars Entertainment offering shots to all employees, families and others

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Caesars Entertainment, in partnership with Albertsons, has announced they are broadening their efforts in getting more Las Vegans and workers vaccinated by now offering shots to all Caesars Entertainment Team Member’s families (over the age of 16), as well as select third-party employees at Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas properties (examples include The LINQ Promenade workers, entertainers, Omnia and Drai’s staff, retail and restaurant workers in leased spaces, and more).

New dates and locations include:

Bally’s Las Vegas, Grand Ballroom April 7; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and April 8; 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Caesars Palace, Palace Ballroom April 9; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and April 12; 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Flamingo Las Vegas. Sunset Ballroom April 13; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and April 14; 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.



Similar to the previously announced vaccine events, Team Members will sign up for free vaccines for themselves and their family members online and more information will be sent via email from Human Resources leaders.

“The Culinary Union applauds Caesars Entertainment and the hospitality industry for making on-site vaccinations available to employees and for ensuring that workers have adequate access to get vaccinated. The Culinary Union strongly encourages hospitality workers to get vaccinated and take advantage of the on-site vaccines when they are available. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and offered at no-cost to workers. Getting vaccinated is a critical step to completely reopening Las Vegas, getting workers back to work, protecting our families, and helping our union stay strong," said Geoconda Argüello-Kline, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union.