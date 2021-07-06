Nevada ranks 33 out of 50 on list of vaccinated states

NEW DATA SHOWS THAT COVID-19 CASES ARE RISING IN STATES WITH LOW VACCINATION RATES. — New data shows that COVID-19 cases are rising in states with low vaccination rates.

The Centers for Disease Control found states with vaccination rates lower than the national rate are seeing 3 times as many infections on average.

Nevada ranks 33rd out of 50 when it comes to the percentage of the vaccinated population.

Health officials are currently keeping their eyes on 10 states where cases shot up more than 25% in the last week. None of those 10 states are among the least-vaccinated states.