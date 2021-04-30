Palace Station to hold pop-up vaccination sites May 6

The city of Las Vegas, Station Casinos and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) are teaming up to provide a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Palace Station hotel/casino May 6-7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Those interested in being vaccinated at the Palace Station site should enter near the race and sports book on the west side of the property and proceed to the second-floor meeting rooms.

Ward 1 Councilman Brian Knudsen will be at the event and available for interviews at 9 a.m. May 6.

Those interested in scheduling the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at Palace Station can click here.

Click “Schedule An Appointment” and follow the prompts. Select the date you want and continue to follow the prompts to select the location.

For assistance scheduling a vaccination appointment, individuals may call 1-800-401-0946.

In addition, three other vaccination sites will be operating in the city of Las Vegas next week. These sites include:

- Cragin Park, 984 Hinson St., May 4-6, from 8 a.m. to noon each day with the Moderna vaccine. Those attending this site should look for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Department vehicles and a large tent.

- Rafael Rivera Community Center, 2900 Stewart Ave., May 4, noon–7 p.m., and May 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. This site will be offering Pfizer vaccines.

- East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., May 5, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Moderna and Janssen vaccines will be used. No appointment is needed for this site and it is being administered by Immunize Nevada and Touro University Nevada. Ward 3 Councilwoman Olivia Diaz is scheduled to be at the site and will be available for interviews.

The Health District is providing several other vaccination sites throughout the city and additional information can be found here.