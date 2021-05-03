Las Vegas Convention Center to open first large-scale drive-through vaccine clinic this week

Southern Nevada’s first large-scale drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic will open tomorrow at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The drive-through will operate Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the capacity to administer more than a thousand vaccines each day.

First and second doses of the vaccine will be available through the drive-through.

Appointments for people 16 years of age and older are available here.

The Las Vegas Convention Center site is located at 3150 Paradise Road. Drive-through services can be accessed be entering through the Bronze Lot off Paradise Road and Sierra Vista Drive. The main clinic is located in the South Hall.

Parking for the clinic is located in the Bronze Lot.

ADA parking is available in the Silver Lot.