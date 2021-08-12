City of Las Vegas hosting vaccine clinics starting Aug. 18

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city of Las Vegas and the Southern Nevada Health District are teaming up to provide walk-in, pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites beginning Aug. 18.

No appointments are necessary at these sites and vaccines will be available while supplies last.

Walk-up vaccination sites include:

City Hall, 495 S. Main St., NOW Café on the second floor, Aug. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rancho High School Health & Wellness Fair, 1900 Searles Ave., Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those who prefer to preregister appointments for these sites can do so at https://vax4nv.nv.gov/patient/s/.

Additional information on other vaccination sites throughout the city can be found at https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/.