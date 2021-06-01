School-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics kick off in Las Vegas valley

The Southern Nevada Health District today began its first round of school-based vaccine clinics at Desert Pines High School as well as Sawyer, Swainston and Tarkanian middle schools.

The Health District encourages Southern Nevadans to bring their family members, including their children age 12 and over, to these clinics to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Registration for appointments is available at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine . Walk-ins may be accepted depending on clinic capacity.

The Health District will provide the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at four Clark County School District middle and high schools simultaneously for two days each over the next two weeks. Second doses will be offered at the same schools 21 days later. Although the Health District is focusing on providing first doses at these clinics, people seeking a second dose of Pfizer will be able to receive it.

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

“CCSD is proud to work with the Southern Nevada Health District to ensure that individuals who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccination are able to access it at one of several school-based vaccine clinics,” said Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “I would like to thank our CCSD school nurses who have been instrumental in joining the community effort to provide the vaccination.”

“School-based vaccination clinics are crucial in reaching the community that I serve,” said CCSD Board of School Trustees Vice President Irene Cepeda. “This is a great option for students 12 years and older, parents and CCSD staff who choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, to do so in the neighborhood that they live and work in.”

The Health District recently announced that more than one million people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines in Clark County. The Health District encourages everyone 12 years of age and older to get vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing people from getting sick. People who are fully vaccinated can start doing activities they did prior to the pandemic. More information about current recommendations is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website [cdc.gov] .

Clinics will be held at the following locations:

First dose: Tuesday, June 1, Wednesday, June 2. Second Dose: Tuesday, June 22, Wednesday, June 23:

Desert Pines High School, 3800 E. Harris Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89110, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sawyer Middle School, 5450 Redwood St., Las Vegas, NV 89118, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Swainston Middle School, 3500 W. Gilmore Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89032, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30p.m.

Tarkanian Middle School, 5800 W. Pyle Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89141, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

First dose: Thursday, June 3, Friday, June 4. Second dose: Thursday, June 24, Friday, June 25

Burkholder Middle School, 355 W. Van Wagenen St., Henderson, NV 89015, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Garside Junior High School, 300 S. Torrey Pines Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89107, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Molasky Junior High School, 7801 W. Gilmore Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89129, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Valley High School, 2839 Burnham Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89169, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

First dose: Tuesday, June 8, Wednesday, June 9. Second Dose Tuesday June 29 and Wednesday June 30

Eldorado High School, 1139 N. Linn Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89110, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Palo Verde High School, 333 S. Pavilion Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89144, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Spring Valley High School, 3750 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89147, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

West Preparatory Academy, 2050 S. Sapphire Stone Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89106, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

First dose: Thursday, June 10, Wednesday, June 11. Second Dose Thursday, July 1, Friday, July 2

Lied Middle School, 5350 W. Tropical Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89130, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Rancho High School, 1900 Searles Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89101, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Silvestri Junior High School, 1055 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89183, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

White Middle School, 1661 W. Galleria Dr., Henderson, NV 89014, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 12 years of age and older. The Pfizer vaccine was recently authorized for use in adolescents 12 to 15 years of age. The vaccine has been found to be safe and highly effective at preventing illness in this age group, and Health District and partner clinic information can be accessed at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine . Additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic information can be found online at www.NVCOVIDFighter.org . The site also features live chat support to make scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment and getting information about the vaccine more accessible.

Children under the age of 18 must also have written consent from a parent or guardian at the time of services. The Health District’s policy is available on its website at https://www.snhd.info/covid-consent .

The Health District continues to stress the importance of everyone getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Younger adults and children with COVID-19 may have mild or even no symptoms, but some will get severely ill and even require hospitalization. They can also spread the virus to those who may be more at risk for complications from the illness. Vaccinations are critical to stopping this pandemic, and the more people who are vaccinated the better they will work.

As of May 31, there have 1,029,121 COVID-19 doses initiated, 810,027 completed, and a total of 1,761,934 COVID-19 doses administered in Clark County. Additional information and resources are available on the Health District website at www.snhd.info [snhd.info]/covid .

###