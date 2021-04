NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas and Clark County are hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic tomorrow at MLK Senior Center, 2420 N. Martin Luther King Boulevard, Building B.

If you are eligible to receive the vaccine, you can schedule an appointment now. Additionally, the clinic will accept a limited number of walk-ups.

Walmart gift cards will be available to those who receive the vaccine at this clinic, while supplies last.