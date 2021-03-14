Doctor discusses skepticism, effectiveness of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas doctor says there is some public skepticism over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. However, she is urging folks to get any vaccine that is available.

“The key here is that you don’t turn away an opportunity to get vaccinated because of a perceived thought process that one vaccine is better than another,” says Dr. Christina Madison, Roseman University.

Roseman University began administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

Despite some of the noticed public skepticism over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Dr. Madison explained how it compares to the other two options.

“From one dose you’re fully immunized in 14 days, versus two doses with Pfizer and Moderna and it’s going to take five or six weeks to be fully immunized,” says Dr. Madison.

Dr. Madison believes the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will make a huge difference for lower-income and vulnerable individuals in Southern Nevada.

“It may be more challenging for them to come back to access the second dose,” says Dr. Madison.

The single-dose can make it much easier to distribute and administer the vaccine, as well.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was approved by the FDA last month.

For more information on the vaccine from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention visit CDC.gov.