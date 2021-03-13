Nevada streamlines plans for larger gatherings, increase capacity limits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting Monday, the allowable capacity for large gatherings in Nevada will increase and the approval process for having them will be streamlined.

These changes have been adopted in Emergency Directive 041, signed Friday by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Previously, under the Roadmap To Recovery Plan announced by the governor in February, large gatherings were only allowed to take place at up to 20% capacity for venues with over 2,500 seats and conventions, conferences and trade shows were going to be capped at 1,000 individuals.

Under the new directive, effective March 15, if an organizer wants to host a large gathering or event, including conferences, conventions and trade shows, with more than 250 people they may now have up to 50% capacity if they complete and submit a Large Gathering COVID-19 Preparedness & Safety Plan Certification Form (“Large Gathering Certification”) to the Department of Business and Industry.

The baseline standard for gatherings and events will remain at 250 people or 50%, whichever is less, starting on March 15.

B&I may work in consultation with state public health officials and other applicable state agencies to review submitted certification forms. Large gatherings can only take place upon receiving approval from B&I.

This new streamlined process for submission and approval of large gatherings will continue until local control is officially transitioned to a county –- May 1 at the earliest.

During this transitional period, the state may approve large gathering certification forms through June 30 to provide event organizers certainty in the planning and approval of their future events.

Click here for the updated Nevada Guidance for Safe Gatherings.

Directive 041 also formalizes the timeline, process and requirements for a county to finalize a Local Mitigation and Enforcement Plan to have the governor delegate management of mitigation measures by May 1.

Other components of the Roadmap to Recovery plan remain on schedule, with establishments currently operating at 35% capacity moving to 50% capacity on March 15. Those establishments include:

Food and beverage establishments;

Gyms, fitness studios, yoga studios, dance studios, and similar establishments;

Gaming floors; and

Arcades, racetracks, bowling alleys, mini-golf, pool halls/billiards rooms, amusement and theme parks, and similar activities.

Those establishments will join other establishments currently operating at 50 percent capacity beginning Monday.

