Grocery workers ready to get COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As of Tuesday, grocery workers in Las Vegas are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Julio Davila works in the hot foods section at Mario’s West Side Market and interacts with many people.

He says he's glad to help provide food for families on the west side and has taken precautions to be safe, but he’s still worried about COVID-19.

“It’s been tough," said Davila. "I’ve been watching the news and 500 and something thousand deaths."

Davila has Type 1 diabetes and has a compromised immune system.

He felt a sense of relief after the Southern Nevada Health District announced grocery workers are now eligible for the vaccine.

“So that’s why I’m trying to get my shots in order so hopefully I can have a better chance at life,” he said.

Market owner Mario Berlanga already got his shot because of his age. He says it went smoothly.

“I didn’t have any troubles at all, and everybody was saying you’re going to have pain in your shoulder. I didn’t have any of that,” said.

He’s encouraging all his employees to take the vaccine including some who may be skeptical.

“I wouldn’t have done it if I felt it’s something that would hurt any of my employees,” Berlanga said.

Davila says he’s trying to get his appointment and hopes others will follow to get back to a sense of normalcy faster.

“If you can get it, get it. Get it,” he said.

UMC is already encouraging grocery workers to get the vaccine at the Encore location saying they can now schedule appointments.