24,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses are headed to Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak announced today that Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses are on their way to Nevada.

The governor posting to Twitter writing "Our first allocation of the J & J COVID-19 vaccines is 24,000 doses. The doses are on the way now."

He also added that this will be in addition to the allocations of the other vaccines.