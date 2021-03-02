Menu

24,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses are headed to Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted out that the Johnson &amp; Johnson vaccines are heading to Nevada, the first shipment of 24,000 doses is on the way.
Posted at 9:37 PM, Mar 01, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak announced today that Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses are on their way to Nevada.

The governor posting to Twitter writing "Our first allocation of the J & J COVID-19 vaccines is 24,000 doses. The doses are on the way now."

He also added that this will be in addition to the allocations of the other vaccines.

